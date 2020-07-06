WILLMAR – The man found dead Sunday afternoon, July 5, in Eagle Lake near Willmar has been identified as David Klucas, 58, of Willmar, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. in the 40000 block of County Road 9 Northeast when an individual called 911 and told law enforcement he had found an unresponsive man in the water by the Eagle Lake boat access.

According to a news release, lifesaving measures were started by individuals at the scene and were continued by first responders; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Carris Health Ambulance Service, Spicer First Responders, Life Link Air Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.