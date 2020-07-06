GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A Fertile, Minn., boy is dead after an ATV rollover in Polk County last week.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Jude Walter Olson by the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning, July 6.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the ATV rollover shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, on 435th Street Southwest west of Sand Hill River. First responders attempted lifesaving efforts on Olson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

The release also said that Olson appeared to have lost control of the ATV and struck a tree.

County EMS and the Fertile Fire Department also responded to the accident.