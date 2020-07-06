GLENWOOD, Minn. — David Wedum, 75, of Glenwood, was found dead around 9:24 a.m. Thursday, July 2, near the shore of Shady Oak Road on the north side of Lake Minnewaska, according to a Pope County Sheriff's Office news release.

According to the release, the Sheriff's Office, along with the Glenwood Police Department and the Glacial Ridge Ambulance initially responded to a call reporting a body in the water where they discovered Wedum.

Wedum's pontoon was discovered approximately 20 feet from his dock with the pontoon legs partially deployed and the side door open.

An investigation into the actual cause of death is underway by the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the Pope County Coroner and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.