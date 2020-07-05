According to St. Louis County Undersheriff Dave Phillips, the call of a possible plane crash came in around 3 p.m. while agencies were still on the site of a house fire in Virginia. Many agencies responded to the search. A sheriff's deputy went up in a plane to find and confirm the site of the crash.

Around 4 p.m., Phillips said, officials found the plane wreckage about 2 miles east of the airport and began putting out a small fire at the scene near the convergence of Bodas and Clyde roads in Fayal Township. Phillips said the extensive damage to the plane made it difficult to determine the number of passengers or their identities. He could not confirm Sunday afternoon whether there were any deaths or any survivors.

According to Tower Municipal Airport manager John Burgess, plane took off from the small airport between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. The plane is a PA-32 Piper Saratoga, a 6-passenger single-engine aircraft. It is not registered with the Tower airport, but Burgess said it's common to see planes from other areas fly in and stay for the weekend.

"This one had sat here since July 2," Burgess said. "I saw it leave and heard from the flight service station that it was headed for somewhere in Wisconsin."

The plane had not filed a flight plan before takeoff.