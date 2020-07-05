AVON, Minn. — A young man from Chicago visiting family in Minnesota died early Sunday morning after being pulled from a lake in the central Minnesota town of Avon.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Steven Amaz Boose.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a possible drowning was reported at 3:42 p.m. Saturday on Middle Spunk Lake.

The initial report indicates Boose went missing in the swimming area and could not be found.

A Stearns County Sheriff’s Sergeant was first to arrive on the scene to begin the search.

A diver with the Stearns County’s water patrol unit entered the water near the last known place Boose was seen and a short time later returned to the surface and the man was brought to shore where life-saving efforts were initiated.

Boose was air-lifted to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he died at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Avon Police Department, the Avon Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, North Air and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Department.