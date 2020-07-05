ALEXANDRIA, Minn. —The Douglas County Dive Team found a body in Lake Carlos at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5, that matches the description of a man who fell off a pontoon late Friday night.

The body, which was found underwater near Lake Carlos State Park, will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Anoka County for identification and cause of death determination. The man's name will be released upon notification of family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 11:08 p.m. July 3 about a possible drowning on the north end of Lake Carlos near Lake Carlos State Park.

The Douglas County Dive Team, along with other emergency personnel, responded to the scene. Authorities were told that a man fell off a pontoon into the water with witnesses stating they could see splashing briefly before losing sight of the man.

Assisting the Douglas County Dive Team were the Otter Tail County Dive Team, Pope County Search and Rescue, LifeLink III helicopter, Carlos First Responders, Carlos Fire Department, Lake Carlos State Park Rangers and North Ambulance.

The incident is under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.