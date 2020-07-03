FERTILE, Minn. -- A boy is dead after the ATV he was in rolled over Thursday evening, July 2.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened near Fertile, west of the Sand Hill River. The driver lost control of the ATV and hit a tree. County EMS and the Fertile Fire Department responded.

First responders attempted life saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

The sheriff's office won't be releasing any more information at this time. Fertile is about 26 miles southeast of Crookston.