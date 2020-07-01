HIBBING, Minn. -- A Virginia, Minn., man died in a car crash Tuesday on Minnesota State Highway 73 south of Hibbing.

The man, identified as Thomas Michael Olson, 49, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Larry Dale Ishol, 62, of Apple Valley, Minn., was driving a Land Rover Range Rover south on Highway 73, eight miles south of Hibbing, when his SUV was struck by Olson's car, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, at 8:30 p.m.

The car came to a rest upright on its wheels on the east side of Highway 73.

Ishol, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.