FRAZEE, Minn. — A 3-year-old boy was killed and four others injured in a Frazee-area wreck Saturday, June 27.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 4:08 p.m., according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2001 Ford pickup truck, driven by Kristopher Lee Engle, 34, of Frazee, was eastbound on County Road 151, near the intersection of 440th Avenue in Evergreen Township, about 60 miles east of Moorhead, according to the release. The Ford struck a 2004 Dodge Durango driven by Chad Raymond Bladow, 29, of Lake Park.

Engle’s vehicle left the road and rolled after entering the north ditch, according to the release.

Hank Lee Engle, age 3, of Frazee, a passenger in Engle’s Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Engle and three other passengers were injured: two were taken by ambulance to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, and two were flown to a Fargo hospital, according to the release.

The occupants of Bladow’s vehicle were treated at the scene, according to the release.

All other names are being withheld until further notification of family.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Wolf Lake Rescue, Wolf Lake Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department Rescue 1, St. Mary’s EMS, Lifelink III and Sanford Air Care assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.