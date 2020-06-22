ROTHSAY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 94 on Friday, June 19 .

Daryl Heupel, 45, of Fergus Falls, was traveling eastbound in Wilkin County when the motorcycle lost control and he fell off, skidded and struck the cable median. Heupel was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The Rothsay Fire Department, Rothsay Ambulance, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Barnesville Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.