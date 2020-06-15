The sheriff's office received a call at 8:38 p.m. June 9 with a report of a motorcycle in the ditch and on fire on 129th Avenue, southwest of Park Rapids, a release said. Deputies and the Park Rapids Fire Department responded and were unable to locate the driver.

The motorcycle was fully engulfed in flames and the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, the release said. An investigation showed that a driver of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on 129th Avenue when it struck a deer. The motorcycle tipped on its side and slid into the ditch where it caught fire. The scene of the accident indicated the drive was injured in the crash but fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office at (218) 732-3331.