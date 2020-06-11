ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- Multiple injuries were reported after six people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Eckles Township on June 6, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident took place around 8:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of state Highway 89 and U.S. Highway 2.

According to the release, a 2003 GMC Sonoma driven by Brooklyn Janson, 21, of Bemidji was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 when it crossed the median and struck a westbound 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Dayton Carlson, 32, of Bemidji.

Janson was the lone occupant of the GMC Sonoma. The Ford Taurus, operated by Carlson, had four adult passengers in the vehicle: Alice Johnson, 31, of Bemidji; Albert Johnson, 20, of Bemidji; Guy Johnson, 33, of Redby; and Oliver Johnson, 74, with no address listed.

All occupants of both vehicles were injured to varying degrees in the accident, the release said. No information regarding the current condition or injuries of those involved has been released. According to an event on Facebook, a benefit fundraiser has been planned for Janson on June 20.

Both operators exhibited signs of impairment, according to the release. The accident is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. No charges have yet been filed.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance, Leech Lake Ambulance, Bagley Ambulance, Red Lake Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and North Country First Responders.