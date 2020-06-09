LAPORTE -- A Laporte man died in an ATV accident on Sunday, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

Timmy White, 61, was traveling west on County Road 44 in Schoolcraft Township around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, on a 1998 Honda ATV when he made an abrupt turn, entered the ditch and the ATV rolled several times, the release said.

"The caller reported that a victim in the crash had been ejected from the machine and that he was in a swampy area with his head under water," the release said. Medical personnel found White deceased on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.