CANNON FALLS, Minn. — One teen jumped into a southeast Minnesota lake immediately followed by another, turning an evening of fun into tragedy Monday, June 8.

Garrett N. Berg, 17, Farmington, was jumping off a cliff at Lake Byllesby when a second juvenile jumped after him and landed on the victim. Berg never surfaced, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Dispatch received the call at 5:25 p.m. The Goodhue County dive team found Berg's body using sonar at 8:15 p.m.

The Lake Byllesby cliffs can only be accessed by crossing private property, which is posted, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office routinely responds to the area to remove and/or cite violators. Earlier in the day, deputies responded and removed around 30 individuals from the area.

Lake Byllesby is actually a reservoir on the Cannon River above Cannon Falls. Goodhue and Dakota counties have parks on either side.