ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- An 18-year-old woman from Alexandria who died from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a car while on foot Friday night, June 5, has been identified as Maya Laina Ayala.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the pedestrian accident on South McKay Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Andrew Lindner, 19, of Alexandria was the driver of a 1994 Mercury Marquis, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Lindner immediately stopped and called 911 for assistance, according to police. He stayed at the scene until authorities arrived and was fully cooperative in the investigation, according to the police department.

Ayala was transported to Alomere Health by North Ambulance and was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital. She died while at the St. Cloud Hospital.