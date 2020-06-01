BRAINERD, Minn. -- Two men, one age 25 and the other 68, died in separate crashes this past weekend in Cass County.

After receiving reports at 3:31 a.m. Sunday, May 31, of a serious auto crash in Sylvan Township, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and first responders found a 2005 GMC Yukon that left the roadway.

The vehicle rolled several times, striking trees and power lines. Two occupants were located, ejected from the vehicle. Medical aid was immediately initiated, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported in a news release. A 25-year-old man from Pequot Lakes was deceased at the scene. A 21-year-old woman of Motley was treated on scene and transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with serious injuries.

The crash occurred on 11th Avenue Southwest, also known as County Road 36.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation, the Cass County Sheriff’s office reported.

Assisting on scene were Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance, North Memorial Health Air Care, Lake Shore Police Department and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, a single vehicle crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 64 near Motley in May Township.

Deputies and responders located a 2015 Buick SUV that was traveling south. The vehicle entered the ditch, rolled and flipped. An adult male driver, age 68, of Blackduck was found deceased inside the vehicle. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assisting at the scene was Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care.