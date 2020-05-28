WEST FARGO, N.D. — A 14-year-old boy died early Thursday, May 28, after he was taken to the hospital following an apparent drowning, according to a news release from West Fargo city officials.

The name of the boy was not being released at this time.

First responders were seen performing CPR on the banks of the Sheyenne River in West Fargo on Wednesday night, May 27, after a swimming accident and water rescue.

West Fargo Police Sgt. Ryan Haskell said the accident occurred in the Sheyenne River diversion channel near where it meets up with the river again.

Observers at the scene saw first responders give the juvenile CPR on the banks near the channel before carrying the youth away in a gurney to an ambulance.

Another youth who was apparently involved in the situation was seen sitting alone in distress in a dried mud patch near the scene of the accident. Other juveniles with swimming suits on were also seen in the area.

The West Fargo Fire Department was called to the scene about 6:37 p.m. on a report of a drowning in the Sheyenne River, according to a statement released by the fire department Thursday morning.

As firefighters and police units arrived the victim was being pulled from the water by bystanders, the statement said.

Officers and firefighters performed CPR on the victim, who left the scene in cardiac arrest and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead early Thursday, the statement said.