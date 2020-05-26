ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two people died in a crash in Kalmar Township west of Rochester when a driver tried to pass multiple cars on Valleyhigh Road on Saturday, May 23.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office, the crash occurred at about 11 a.m. when Kyle Love, 29, of Keller, Texas, tried to pass multiple vehicles and collided nearly head on with another car heading east.

Love was driving a Jaguar SUV and heading west Valleyhigh Road when he apparently attempted to pass other westbound drivers and collided with Gary Eisentrager, 73, of Byron, Minn., who was driving a Saturn Vue.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to the crash Byron Fire Department, Byron First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service worked to stabilize one of the injured drivers at the scene but were unsuccessful in life saving efforts. Both drivers were declared dead at the scene, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators are still working to determine if seatbelt use or substance use were factors in the crash.