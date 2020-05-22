Danielle Johnson died in the rollover crash, according to a release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Brekke, 29, of Sacred Heart, suffered serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office was called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to an intersection about three miles north of Sacred Heart.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer had been moving south on 160th Street, entered the ditch and overturned multiple times, according to the release.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Brekke was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Sacred Heart is about 35 miles southwest of Willmar.



