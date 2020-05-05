BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man is dead after a collision with a dump truck on Monday in Turtle River Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

James Edward Olson, 64, of Bemidji was headed south in a 1998 Chevy truck on Parkers Lake Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday, May 4, when he entered the intersection and was hit by a dump truck driven by Greggory Raymond Dobmeier, 28, of Kelliher headed west on Birchmont Beach Road.

Dobmeier wasn't injured in the accident, according to the release.

Olson was transported to Sanford Health in Fargo, the release said. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.