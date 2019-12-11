According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, Patrick Kraker, 57, of Waite Park, was driving his red 2002 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic southbound on County Road 17 when it left the roadway, went into an open field and crashed.

Upon emergency personnel’s arrival, CPR was already in progress by a witness of the crash. Melrose Ambulance transported Kraker to the Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.