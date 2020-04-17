KIMBALL, Minn. -- A 53-year-old man cut off three of his fingers with a table saw in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call in Maine Prairie Township at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. According to a release, Eugene Gohmann, 53, of Kimball, Minn., was working alone in his shed. He was cutting a sheet of plastic on a table saw and accidentally amputated three of his fingers.

Gohman was taken by ambulance to a St. Cloud hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

Kimball is about 20 miles south of St. Cloud.