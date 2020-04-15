ST. PAUL — A woman was seriously injured by construction equipment in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon, April 15, police said.

Officers responded to the south side of the Arlington Hills Recreation Center, which is at Payne and Maryland avenues, about 2:15 p.m.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a hospital with “significant injuries,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

People reported they were cleaning up a homeless encampment when a 49-year-old woman “was scooped up in a bulldozer during the cleanup,” according to an initial emergency dispatch to police.