The Eveleth Police Department said officers responded at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, to a report of a semitrailer rolled over and an unresponsive man pinned inside the cab at an intersection on the edge of the city.

Police said "the driver was found to be deceased and identified as a 50-year-old Eveleth man." His name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said. Eveleth is about 60 miles northeast of Duluth.