MOORHEAD — An unidentified woman escaped her vehicle after it caught fire in the engine compartment and was stuck on the railroad tracks in downtown Moorhead on Thursday night, April 2.

Acting Fire Capt. Bert McDonough said the Volkswagen Jetta was on the tracks near the intersection of Eighth Street and First Avenue North, just three blocks from the fire station.

No one was hurt.

"We had the fire out in about a minute," McDonough said.

He said emergency responders then had to push the vehicle off of the tracks in the heavy snow.

BNSF Railway was notified immediately of the vehicle on the tracks, but McDonough said they still had someone on the lookout if a train approached.

The acting captain said the city streets were getting pretty treacherous, especially with slippery ice under several inches of snow, but crews were able to make it to the fire quickly.