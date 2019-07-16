OLIVIA, Minn. — A 59-year-old Redwood Falls woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 about seven miles south of Danube.

Bonita Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene, the Renville County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver of the other vehicle, Justin Hegreberg, 37, of Spicer, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Durbin was driving a 2005 Town & Country van northbound on County Road 1 and crossed over into the opposing lane of traffic near 760th Avenue. The van collided with a southbound 2014 Mack semi, driven by Hegreberg, according to the preliminary accident investigation by the Sheriff's Office. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

Danube is about 27 miles south of Willmar.

The crash remains under investigation.