Mark Douglas Johnson, 58, of Owatonna was driving east on Dodge County Road 16 just north of Mantorville at 11:29 a.m. Sunday when his car collided on a wet road with a vehicle driven by Bradley Herman Schmidt, 54, of Hayfield, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. Mantorville is about 20 miles west of Rochester.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Schmidt and his two passengers, Danielle Kaye Schmidt, 20, and Mary Kay Schmidt, 58, also both of Hayfield, were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. No updates were available on their conditions.



