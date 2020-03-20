BYRON, Minn. — A person died Thursday morning after the elevated boom they were on made contact with overhead power lines.

First responders were called around 7:05 a.m. to Duke Aerial, 610 Barbaree Lane Southeast, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Behrns. The person’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

The Byron Fire Department and Xcel Energy responded to the scene. It is unclear what led up to the boom making contact with the power lines. Behrns said there was no tree work occurring in the area.