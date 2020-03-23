ST. CLOUD — A Becker, Minn., man, Brian Keith Kuseske, 48, died Tuesday, March 23, after his vehicle rear-ended a semitractor at U.S. Highway 10 and 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of a 2020 Freightliner semi, David John Talbot, 62, of Woodruff, Wis., was traveling south on Highway 10 on Tuesday morning and was stopped at a stoplight when Kuseske’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup rear-ended the semi.

According to the State Patrol, Kuseske was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

Talbot suffered no injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Both parties were wearing their seat belts.

Alcohol was not involved and road conditions were dry, according to the State Patrol.

The St. Cloud Police and Fire Departments, along with Mayo Ambulance, responded to the accident reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.