AUSTIN, Minn. -- The four family members who were killed in a fiery crash last week in the southern Minnesota community of Austin have been identified, Police Chief David McKichan announced Monday, March 23.

Lance Tyler Eastman, 28, and Kala Marie Klaus, 25, were killed along with their two young children Thursday, March 19. The family’s dog is believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and was located alive on Friday. It has been returned to the family of the victims, McKichan announced in a news release.

The emergency responders found a car engulfed in flames with no signs of life within. Witnesses on scene Thursday night told officers that no one had exited the car.

Police believe the car had been traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue when it left the street and went through a grove of trees. After hitting some of the trees, it careened down an embankment and eventually stopped on Second Drive Southwest.

The crash remains under investigation.