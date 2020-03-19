SHELLY, Minn. — The Norman County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who died in a Wednesday, March 18, crash as a 59-year-old Polk County woman.

About 8 a.m., on Wednesday emergency responders received a report that a car had rolled over on County Highway 3, about four and a half miles east of Shelly.

When responders arrived, they found a severely damaged 2001 Buick LeSabre resting on its roof. Peggy Erickson, of Fertile, Minn., was found deceased inside the car.

According to a preliminary investigation, Erickson was traveling west on County Highway 3 near the intersection of 170th Street when her vehicle crossed the center line, entered the south ditch, struck an approach and rolled.

Investigators described road conditions at the time of the crash as "unfavorable" and said the highway appeared to be covered in ice.

Shelly is about 40 miles north of Fargo and is less than a mile from the North Dakota-Minnesota border.