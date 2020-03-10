INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — A 15-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night while trying to cross the street in Inver Grove Heights has died of his injuries, police said Monday, March 16.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was struck on Cahill Avenue just before 9 p.m., Inver Grove Heights police said. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The teen was with a 16-year-old boy, who was not injured, Cmdr. Dennis Haugland said Monday. Haugland added that he could not say whether the accident happened at a crosswalk or in another area of the road.

Haugland said the driver showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting police in the investigation.