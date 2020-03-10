ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 60-year-old man who was struck by a motor vehicle last week died Monday, March 9, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Emergency responders were called about 5:40 a.m. on March 3 to the area of Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street Northwest for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle, according to Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man, identified as Rochester resident Ricky Tomfohrde, died on Monday, Moilanen said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police last week as Darlene Barth, 60.

The incident remains under investigation.