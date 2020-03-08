According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about 9:51 a.m. to a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on the North Shore State Trail in the area south of Temperance River Road in Schroeder.

When first responders arrived, the victim, identified as Lisa Schmitz, was having trouble breathing and rescue breaths were initiated, a news release said. CPR continued until responders were advised to stop by a doctor from North Shore Health at approximately 10:46 a.m.

The incident is under investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Office and an autopsy will be completed at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death. Schmitz was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Other agencies responding to the incident included Cook County Search & Rescue, North Shore Health Ambulance, Tofte First Responders and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement.