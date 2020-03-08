ST. PAUL — A person was injured after falling from a cliff Saturday morning, March 7, in the Ford Parkway area along the Mississippi River.

According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, rescue teams from the St. Paul and Minneapolis fire departments and medics responded to the call about 4 a.m.

The person was transported to a local hospital.

There is no other information on the incident at this time.

Cave and cliff emergencies have been more frequent in recent weeks.

St. Paul Fire Department’s Technical Rescue teams were called at 10:30 p.m. Friday night to assist in evacuating 31 teens from inside a cave off of Crosby Farm Road. No injuries were reported.

St. Paul firefighters and officers responded to a cave in the Crosby Farm Regional Park on March 4 after a woman reported her friends went inside and hadn’t come out.

After locating the missing and finding them unharmed, police issued citations for trespassing to three men — a 23-year-old from Minneapolis, a 20-year-old from Champlin and a 19-year-old from St. Paul — and two women — both 18, one from Ham Lake and the other from Robbinsdale, according to a police report. They were released at the scene.

On Feb. 2, firefighters from St. Paul Fire Department’s Rescue Squad 3 rescued an adult male stuck on a cliff near Wabasha Avenue and Shepard Road.

It is illegal to enter the city’s caves.

The particular danger in caves is the unknown air quality. In April 2004, three teenagers died after they were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes while exploring caves on the city’s West Side.