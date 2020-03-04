BEMIDJI -- A 76-year-old Pennington, Minn., man died Wednesday morning as a result of a two-vehicle head-on collision in the 5100 block of Bemidji Avenue, which also left two others injured.

Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department. When they arrived on scene, responders discovered two vehicles with significant damage and three injured individuals. The Bemidji Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to extricate individuals from both vehicles.

All three people were treated for injuries on the scene by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Bemidji Ambulance Service before being transported to Sanford Hospital of Bemidji, the release said.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation suggests a 32-year-old man from St. Cloud was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Bemidji Avenue. This vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2004 Honda Odyssey driven by the 76-year-old man.

After being transported from the scene, the 76-year-old male was pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital. A passenger in the Chevrolet Impala was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Bemidji.

Names of those involved will be released pending notification of family. Officials said it is unknown if impaired driving is a factor in this collision at this time. The Minnesota State Patrol will be assisting with an accident reconstruction.