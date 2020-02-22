MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities have identified a motorist killed Friday night, Feb. 21, in a three-vehicle crash in Rosemount.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Troy Lee Velde, 49, of Maplewood, was the driver of a vehicle that struck the other vehicles.

The collision closed County Road 46 for about five hours Friday night. The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 46 (also called 160th Street) and Blaine Avenue, according to Rosemount police.

Three other adults were transported to a hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.