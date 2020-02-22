HANLEY FALLS, Minn. — A Hanley Falls man was airlifted Friday evening after being hit by a tractor on his farm.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that Joshua Kruckman, 30, was struck by a tractor at his home near Hanley Falls about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Kruckman was airlifted for treatment. No information is available about his injuries.

The Clarkfield Ambulance, Granite Falls Ambulance, LifeLink III air medical transport and the Hanley Falls Fire Department also responded to the scene. Hanley Falls is about 21 miles northeast of Marshall, Minn.