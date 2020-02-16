INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. -- Cleanup of crude oil continued Thursday at the scene of a train derailment in Ontario near the Rainy River, just across the border from Minnesota.

Canadian National Railway officials said 33 cars derailed on Tuesday night near Emo, Ontario, about 20 miles west of International Falls. CN said 26 of the derailed cars are tank cars.

"Of those, three were confirmed to have partially leaking crude oil onto the ground and a fourth one is possibly leaking," the railway said in a news release. "The leaked product has been contained on-site and has not penetrated the ground nor has it entered a waterway."

Highway 602 near the derailment site remains closed to traffic as cleanup work continues.

Crews are "starting with the removal of the crude oil from the ground and removal from the three damaged tank cars. This work is being done using vacuum trucks to prevent further spills of oil," CN reported.

The derailed cars will then be moved off the tracks to clear the rail line.

There were no reported injuries in the derailment. The cause is under investigation by CN and federal officials.