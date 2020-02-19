David Michael Skog, 70, of St. Paul was found around 12:32 p.m. unresponsive and bleeding from the face on Moose Mountain, one of four mountains at the resort in Lutsen, just below the chalet, a news release said.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Lutsen Mountain Ski Patrol arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures with the assistance of bystanders. Skog was transported to the ski patrol building, where life-saving measures were continued. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Cook County Ambulance.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, a news release said.



