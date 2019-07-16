DULUTH -- Two snowmobilers were injured Friday night when they and their machines landed in a ravine, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Victoria Lynn Spandl, 52, of Randall, Minn., and Howard John Hedin, 69, of Swanville, Minn., were traveling in a group of eight northbound in the ditch of U.S. Highway 53 about 15 miles north of Orr. Both Spandl and Hedin went over a rock cliff, landing about 30 feet below in the bottom of a ravine. The Sheriff's Office placed the time of the incident as 10:45 p.m.

First responders used rescue toboggans, ropes and an all-terrain vehicle to rescue the two, according to the Sheriff's Office. Both Spandl and Hedin were transported by Orr Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.