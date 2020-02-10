DEXTER, Minn. - Two people died in a one-vehicle crash this morning on I-90, between Dexter and Stewartville.

Sgt. Troy Christianson of Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the deaths. It happened at around 7 a.m. about two miles west of Stewartville, which is located 12 miles from Rochester.

"A pickup was westbound on I-90, when the driver lost control, went through center median, rolled and came to finally rest on the eastbound shoulder," said Christianson this morning.

There were four people in the truck. The driver and a backseat passenger were ejected when the truck rolled and were killed.

The other two passengers were transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance from the scene. Christianson described their injuries as non-life threatening.