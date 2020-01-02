KIMBALL, Minn. — A Kimball man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on icy roads in Stearns County.

According to the State Patrol report, alcohol was involved with the driver of the other vehicle.

The crash was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday on state Highway 15 north of Kimball.

According to the report, Ricky Allen Freitag, 57, of Rice, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 north on Highway 15 when the vehicle hit a patch of ice and collided with a 2003 Buick Regal. Alcohol was detected in Freitag, according to the State Patrol report.

The 67-year-old driver of the Buick was killed in the crash. His name is not being released until Friday.

Freitag was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



