BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — An Austin man is dead after a head-on collision in Dodge County Friday morning.

Keith Prescott Crape, 27, of Austin died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Friday on Minnesota Highway 218 north of Blooming Prairie. Blooming Prairie is about 40 minutes away from Rochester.

Crape was driving south on Highway 218 in a 2009 Toyota Camry when his vehicle struck a 2008 GMC Arcadia heading north and being driven by Oscar Agustin Perez Morales, 44, of Austin. After the collision, Crape's vehicle caught fire, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report. There was snow and ice on the road at the site of the crash, the report stated.

Crape was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Morales was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. Morales was wearing his seat belt. No update on his condition was available.