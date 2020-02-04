NORTHOME, Minn. — A 45-year-old Squaw Lake man was killed after being struck by another vehicle Tuesday night, Feb. 4, on Highway 46 near Northome in north-central Minnesota.

Tommy John Schultz was standing near a stalled vehicle in the southbound traffic lane when a southbound GMC Sierra pickup hit him at 9:12 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said. Schultz died at the scene.

The GMC driver, Samuel Vernon Krueger, 30, of Max, was not injured. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.