ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A driver attempting a U-turn while eastbound on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud was killed early Friday morning after his vehicle was struck by an eastbound pickup, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

A Honda Accord pulled over into the right shoulder before turning back into the driving lane near Opportunity Drive shortly after 5 a.m. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jason Clarence Trobec, 43, of Rice, then collided with the Accord.

Trobec suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were deemed snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The name of the other driver has not yet been released.