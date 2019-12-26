ALBANY, Minn. – A 35-year-old farmer from Albany died Tuesday, Jan. 28, after being buried in corn in a grain bin.

The victim was identified as Brandon Schaefer.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 10:16 a.m. from an individual stating they could not find their son and believed he may have fallen into a grain bin on a farm in St. Martin Township.

The St. Martin Fire Department was called to the scene and “worked diligently in the grain bin, which was 3/4 full of corn,” according to the news release from the sheriff’s office. They recovered the victim from inside of the bin.

Preliminary investigation indicates Schaefer was working in the grain bin to loosen up the frozen corn and he fell in and was buried.

He was transported to the Paynesville Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead. Albany is about 23 miles west of St. Cloud along Interstate 94.