BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities have identified a 50-year-old man who died Saturday morning, Jan. 25, in a snowmobile rollover crash.

The victim was Troy Lee Eggers of Chanhassen, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred on Wilderness Bay Road in northeastern Becker County, just west of Wilderness Bay Drive near the Becker and Hubbard County line, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The sheriff's office received a report of the crash at about 10:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the state Department of Natural Resources, Hubbard Rescue, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance.