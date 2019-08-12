SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in the median of U.S. 169 in Shakopee.

Shakopee police were dispatched about 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, to the median of the highway near Canterbury Road, where a 911 caller had reported a man lying on the ground, according to a BCA news release.

Officers found the man and confirmed he was dead, the news release said.

Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrived a short time later and requested that the BCA investigate.

A three-car crash occurred Wednesday night about 10:40 p.m. near the location of the body, but authorities have not yet determined whether the two incidents are related, the BCA said.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will identify the man and determine his cause of death.