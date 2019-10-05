HASTINGS, Minn. — Hastings Middle School students and staff are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of a seventh-grader killed in a skiing accident this past weekend at Welch Village Ski Area in Welch.

Tegan Johnson, 12, of Hastings, was involved in a “serious skiing accident” on Sunday, Jan. 12, according to an announcement to parents by middle school Principal Steve Kovach. The boy died Tuesday at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

Welch Village president and general manager Peter Zotalis said in Wednesday statement that around 4 p.m. Sunday ski patrol was notified of an injured guest on a closed trail. When ski patrol arrived on scene, the skier was unconscious and unresponsive.

Red Wing Emergency services were called and the skier was transferred to a local hospital, Zotalis said.

The investigation into incident is ongoing, Zotalis said.